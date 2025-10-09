'He's part of the squad' - Ryan Mason delivers backing for West Brom starlet after bright debut

Teenage wing starlet Bostock, 18, made his senior bow as a sole bright spark in Saturday's miserable 3-0 defeat at Millwall.

Bostock, from Lichfield, played for just the final minute of normal time plus stoppages but caught the eye with some direct runs and accurate delivery.

The academy graduate has been part of the last six Albion squads, with injuries to other attackers, and impressed when handed his opportunity.

"He's an 18-year-old and he's part of the squad," Mason said after Bostock's debut.