Ryan Mason gives 'hope so' answer when it comes to Karlan Grant injury comeback

Grant has been sidelined for six matches with an unspecified muscle injury that has not seen him feature since the 1-1 home draw against Portsmouth on August 23.

He started the season as first-choice on the left of Ryan Mason's attack for Albion but has seen Mikey Johnston take up his place in the side.

Attacker Grant, who turned 28 last month, is yet to return to team training, though Mason hopes that step is not too far away.

"We hope so," said Mason when asked if Grant may return to training before Albion's next match against Preston Saturday week. "He's certainly someone we've missed.