'He's going to play a lot of games' West Brom boss explains right-back call with Alfie Gilchrist omitted

Right-back Gilchrist, 21, was a £1.2million recruit from Chelsea late in the summer transfer window as Albion moved to replace Darnell Furlong, who made a sudden switch to Ipswich in a £4m deal.

But the former Stamford Bridge prospect is having to bide his time to make an impression at his new club and only made his debut with a cameo in last Wednesday's 1-0 win at Norwich.

Gilchrist once again remained an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 collapse at Millwall, as Mason revealed left-back Charlie Taylor's absence through injury meant minimal changes elsewhere in the backline were decided against.

"Alfie's got the same importance as everyone in the squad," Mason told the Express & Star. "He's part of our squad. We're certainly going to use him.