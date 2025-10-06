West Brom debrief: Mason's 'new feeling' a concern? Missing Mowatt and one positive

New feeling for boss

"It's the first time I've really felt like that."

That was head coach Ryan Mason admitting his Albion side were beaten all over the pitch at The Den.

A damning indictment for the Baggies boss, who will surely have let his players know what he thought of the lacklustre display in the capital.

Ryan Mason applauds the Albion fans left inside The Den after the heavy 3-0 defeat. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

For Mason the performance will have been something of a shock. So far he has been able to get behind or defend every Baggies display he has overseen - but not this one.

Mason will know - and indeed stressed as much - that there cannot be repeats of that kind of display. Not at home, where results have to be better, or on the road on occasions like where Albion were backed by more than 2,000 in London.

The head coach will hope this particular bump in the road was a big blip and will demand a response.



