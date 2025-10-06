Ryan Mason underlines West Brom 'standards' after Millwall collapse

The Baggies were humbled by the Lions at The Den on a day they failed to turn up in front of 2,000 travelling supporters.

Millwall could have scored more with Mason's side second-best all over the pitch throughout.

Albion now have a fortnight to stew on the worst performance and result of the head coach's reign as an unbeaten and league leading away form came crashing to a halt in the capital.

"We haven't got results when we've performed really well this season at times," Mason said. "That's football.

"On Saturday we got what we deserved, absolutely. So we need to feel the pain of it with the performance, first of all, and the result.

"Because a 3-0 scoreline away from home is not something we want to happen at this football club. It's absolutely not. Our standards we've set all season haven't represented anything like that.

"So we feel the pain. We've got two weeks where we work hard. We need to continue to improve. We've got a home game next and we need to try and put it right."

Goals from Jake Cooper, Femi Azeez and Zak Sturge were the difference as Millwall bullied their visitors.

Albion failed to build on the 1-0 victory at Norwich last Wednesday night, where Mason's side rode their luck after an early Josh Maja goal with a reel of wonderful Josh Griffiths saves.

Mason added of Saturday's collapse: "The first one's come from a set-play. It's not as if they opened us up. The second one was a 'worldy' from 30 yards. Then obviously at 2-0 you're chasing the game and you're opening up different types of spaces.

"So goals change games, that happens in every match. Normally this season when we've scored first it's helped us, naturally.

"No excuses. We need to be better to avoid this type of performance again."