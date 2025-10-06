Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: A long time to stew on Millwall horrorshow with big reaction needed

Two weeks to stew on an abject display is a painfully long time. The pain will certainly remain fresh in the memory of Baggies supporters for much of the next fortnight until league action resumes.

Head coach Ryan Mason insisted the pain he felt in the aftermath of Albion's taming in the Lion's Den cut deep. He said his players felt the same.

So they should. A 3-0 home victory for Millwall flattered the visitors, in truth. Mason's men were barely second-best. They did not show up.

It was no way to perform in front of a travelling faithful of more than 2,000, many of which would have been there in Norfolk three nights earlier to cheer on a 1-0 win at Norwich.

The Albion following were left fuming at Millwall. The Baggies are now winless in nine against the Lions. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason agreed afterwards the Isle of Dogs horrorshow was the worst performance he had seen from his Albion side.

There was no way the head coach could sugar coat it. There have been some poor displays from the Baggies in recent memory but this was as bad as anything served up in the dark days of some of Mason's predecessors.

One shot on target felt generous. If memory serves - and it is tough to recall - it was a trickled deflected effort barely worthy of a mention.