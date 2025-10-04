Ryan Mason wary West Brom are 'respectful' of Josh Maja circumstance after scoring comeback

Striker Maja, last season's 12-goal top scorer despite spending the entire second half of the campaign injured, returned as a starter with the only goal at Norwich on Wednesday.

It has been a long road back to fitness for the Albion frontman, who underwent surgery on a stress injury in his lower leg in January and despite working throughout the summer had to wait until the first day of October to be selected in Mason's XI.

Maja, who has entered the final year of his contract, started the move and took his goal well and Mason has claimed he remains an important player moving forward - but patience will still be required as he builds up more minutes, with Aune Heggebo set for a starting recall at Millwall on Saturday.

"First of all, we're happy that he got through it from a physical point of view," Mason told the Express & Star.