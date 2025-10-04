Millwall 3 West Brom 0: Awful Albion dealt heavy defeat in capital

Ryan Mason's Baggies were dealt a lesson by the hosts as Albion failed to turn up and registered just one shot on target all afternoon, hardly working home goalkeeper Steve Benda.

The visitors failed to build on Wednesday night's 1-0 win at Norwich three days later. Albion collapsed a goal down after 18 minutes as giant defender Jake Cooper, like last season, netted the first in this fixture.

Albion were bullied all afternoon and second-best to every ball. Femi Azeez's rocket 10 minutes after the interval effectively sealed the points and Zak Sturge added a third after shoddy work from the Baggies as George Campbell lost it.

It was the poorest 90 minutes of the Mason era yet as the hosts - with seven changes after a humbling at home to Coventry in midweek - ran all over the visitors, with 2,000 away fans mightily unimpressed. Millwall, who had struggled for goals this term, ran riot.

Mason made four changes having previously aired his frustration at two away games in less than 72 hours but his side were off the pace all afternoon. Club captain Jed Wallace, one of the changes, showed some energy at his former club but others badly lacked. Campbell once again struggled out of position at right-back.

Toby Collyer was anonymous on his first start, as was Isaac Price once again. Frontman Aune Heggebo was on the fringes throughout.

Jed Wallace and Albion took a hammering in Millwall. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Griffiths was busy making a save even before Albion fell behind. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It was Albion and their four changes, compared to Millwall's seven, who failed to get going in the swirling wind. Some long throw-ins from the hosts set the tone on a day the visitors needed to batten down the hatches.

Alex Neil's men encouraged the home crowd with their start as midfielder Billy Mitchell's strike from range looked goalbound until Chris Mepham's block.

Josh Griffiths, hero of Norwich on Wednesday, was smartly down to his left to make a save from Cooper, who was already proving a menace with high ball. Campbell looked uncomfortable as he tried to shepherd out a cross on the right byline and it was worked back in for Cooper to head low but the keeper was equal to it.

Albion's only hope in a sluggish start appeared the slackness of home goalkeeper Steve Benda, whose kicks were questionable and who was almost caught by Wallace's pressure at the skipper's former club.

Mason demanded more energy and tempo from his side but on 18 minutes they fell behind. Collyer, on his first start, was caught in possession once or twice.

The head coach and his assistant Nigel Gibbs contested a very soft foul in midfield but Albion were guilty thereafter. The delivery was only half-cleared to the hosts' right.

Azeez crossed it towards the near post, where a flick-on was not defended by the Baggies and there was big Cooper to cushion in a finish from six yards, beating the helpless Griffiths.

The visitors were on the ropes as left-back Sturge almost climbed to meet an unchecked back-post header.

Albion played with a more unusual look of Mikey Johnston to the right and Price left with Wallace in support of Heggebo. Wallace, from a central role, was for a period the only player in green and yellow stripes taking the game to the hosts.

Jake Cooper opened the scoring again - just like last season. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

His energy and runs led to one moments of pressure, but Albion crosses from Johnston's right were cleared or inaccurate. Albion's best moment came from the left, as Callum Styles took a pass from Collyer and fizzed a low cross along the six-yard line begging for a touch.

But Millwall looked the closest to threatening again as the ever-troublesome Cooper, up for several dead balls, attacked more crosses as the Baggies suffered.

Albion showed few signs of things improving after the break as Neil's hosts emerged the better side again.

The visitors did, at least, create their first chance as a short corner eventually found Nat Phillips in the box and the defender's first-time drive swept wide across goal.

Seconds later Albion fell further behind.

Mitchell worked the ball out to the right to Azeez after escaping Jayson Molumby and Price far too easily. There was little danger apparent, but one thing was on the former Reading winger's mind as he cut on to his left side and arrowed a swerving rocket rising into the far corner beyond Griffiths. It was a stunner.

Toby Collyer struggled on his full debut, but was not alone. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It forced Mason's double switch as Josh Maja and Sammy Iling-Junior, two of the four withdrawals from Norwich, entered.

Albion struggles continued. They could find no zip and Millwall were always one step ahead.

A rare piece of possession found its way to Campbell at the right-back and the American defender lost the ball poorly, allowing Millwall's Sturge to race forward from left-back and lift a cool finish high beyond Griffiths.

The home fans enjoyed their 'oles', as well as taunted Wallace - who had been subbed - by asking the former Wall favourite what the score was.

Late Albion change Ousmane Diakite, on in midfield with the missed Alex Mowatt for the ineffective Molumby and Collyer, sent a header narrowly wide and Maja fired over from range as the away end chanted sarcastically about having a shot.

About the only positive was a few late minutes for Ollie Bostock on his league debut. The 18-year-old academy winger showed as much life in those moments as many of his colleagues throughout.

Millwall (4-2-3-1): Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper (c), Sturge; Mitchell (Mazou-Sacko, 78), Luongo; Azeez (Neghli, 68), Smallbone (Cundle, 78), Ballo; Coburn (Ivanovic, 78).

Subs not used: Crocombe, Taylor, Langstaff, Emakhu, Bryan.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Collyer (Mowatt, 80), Molumby (Diakite, 80); Wallace (c) (Iling-Junior, 62), Price (Maja, 62), Johnston (Bostock, 89); Heggebo

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Deeming.

Attendance: 17,865 (2,013 Albion fans)

Referee: Tim Robinson