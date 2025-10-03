West Brom to make left-back call ahead of Millwall after Charlie Taylor issue

Experienced loan full-back Taylor, 32, enjoyed an encouraging first two appearances in Baggies colours having checked into The Hawthorns on a temporary deadline day switch from Championship rivals Southampton.

Having helped Ryan Mason's side to within a stoppage-time equaliser of three points against Leicester on his debut, Taylor played his part in Wednesday night's 1-0 victory at Norwich.

The former Burnley left-back limped off with 15 minutes to go at Carrow Road, with head coach Mason confirming to the Express & Star the issue was "muscle fatigue" having spent much of last season on the fringes for parent club Southampton, then of the Premier League.

Taylor will be assessed by Albion's medical and physical department ahead of the Championship clash at Millwall on Saturday, for which the Baggies will travel on Friday.