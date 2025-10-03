Ryan Mason's 'needs to be pushed' assessment of West Brom midweek hero Josh Griffiths

Academy graduate Griffiths, 24, was the standout performer in Wednesday night's 1-0 victory at Norwich, with two stunning close-range saves late on key to seal the win.

It was the rangy 6ft 5ins keeper's best display yet for the club he has represented since the age of 10. Griffiths is a couple of months into his first season as Albion's No.1 after four loans away from The Hawthorns during his formative years.

Head coach Mason, whose side visit Millwall on Saturday, believes former England youth international Griffiths can continue develop by being pushed.

"We need to push him," Mason said. "There's certainly growth, there's a lot of growth (for him) every day.