Millwall v West Brom preview: Ryan Mason makes 'ready' promise as Baggies battle schedule

The weary Baggies were back at their Walsall training HQ on Thursday despite arriving back from a successful trip to Norwich in the early hours of the morning.

There is no time for time off before Saturday's clash at Millwall - Albion will travel to the capital on Friday - and coaching and backroom staff will earn their corn making use of every available hour to help players recover and prepare for the next challenge.

There will be no time to work on the training pitch, Mason confirmed, and the focus will be on light recover sessions and classroom meetings in preparation for Alex Neil's Lions, who were beaten 4-0 by high-flying Coventry on their own patch on Wednesday night.

Mason has hit out at the authorities a couple of times this week for scheduling he and the club feel are unfair. Not only do Albion have to manage away trips to Norwich and Millwall between a Wednesday and Saturday this week, they do the same later in October on the same days for visits to Watford and Ipswich, the latter a Saturday 12.30pm.

The head coach, who alongside friend and former team-mate Harry Kane enjoyed a six-game Millwall loan from Tottenham in 2012, is not in the mood for excuses and backed his side to be ready.