West Brom under-21s notebook: Downing's challenge as new recruits tested

We consider some of the takeaways as Leigh Downing's youngsters lick their wounds.

Good experience but challenge issued

The Danish visitors showed in an impressive first half why they have a renowned domestic academy that regularly produce first-team footballers. They were sharp with and without the ball and proved a real test for the hosts.

"Through their movement and the way they move the ball they caused us a few problems in the first half," said new under-21s boss Downing. "In the second half we changed a few things, got a bit more on the front foot and had some good chances, if we take one maybe the game's a bit different.

"I've said to the players - and it's been a little bit of the story of our season so far - who's going to be the one who puts the ball in the back of the net? We have two or three good chances and they either hit the post or the keeper makes saves. The other teams are putting the ball in the back of the net."

The under-21s are back in PL2 action against Leeds at Albion's training ground on Friday.

Recruited trio