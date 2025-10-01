West Brom boss grateful for 'football Gods' and work of inspired goalkeeper Josh Griffiths

Josh Maja scored Albion's 20th-minute winner on his return to starters orders but goalkeeper Griffiths was the visitors' hero in Norfolk after a string of saves, including two stunning stops from point-blank range late on.

It was the reverse from recent performances where Mason's men have enjoyed the lion's share of contests against Derby and Leicester but came away from those home games with just a single point.

Norwich, who were jeered off after a fifth defeat from five in all competitions at home, created far more than Mason's battling visitors - as Griffiths' role as star man attested.

"You could say the football Gods are with us a little bit today," Mason told the Express & Star. "But I think you certainly earn that.