Norwich v West Brom preview: Being 'killers' is about the culture, believes boss

The Baggies boss has been frustrated as his side have passed up several opportunities to put opponents to the sword when on top in games - only to succumb and lose points late on.

Mason's side are in action on the road in Norwich on Wednesday night, looking to banish the demons from stoppage time last Friday where Leicester hit back for a point against the wasteful Hawthorns hosts.

Albion have taken just a point from dominating large parts of their last two home games - and the same was the case in August's EFL Cup penalty exit against Derby.

Mason is confident he can develop his squad's killer nature. He said: "I do believe you can coach it. Certainly, otherwise I probably wouldn't say it. I believe I can have an impact and I think the coaches can have an impact.

"I think the players as well need to buy into what we're trying to do. And we've had that. We've had that totally.

Josh Maja misses a huge late chance for West Brom against Leicester

"The players felt it, which is more important than me giving information to the players or trying to make them feel something. I think when you're a player and you're in the arena and you can feel the momentum of the game, how it went on Friday night - I don't need to tell the players that we need to kill the game off.

"It's something that from experience you learn from it. Next time that we're in that position hopefully we can smell the blood and make the most of it."

Mason agreed such a 'killer' mentality is something that was present in his playing career while in the top flight with Tottenham and involved with England, where he won one cap.

It was certainly lacking against Leicester with Albion unable to build on Sammy Iling-Junior's stunning early solo goal on his full debut.

Several glorious openings came and went after the break, none more so than for substitute striker Josh Maja at the beginning of stoppage time, as he somehow lashed over from the rebound from Jed Wallace's free-kick.

Defender George Campbell lifted a presentable chance into the side netting against the Foxes. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Toby Collyer, Isaac Price, George Campbell and Nat Phillips also had decent openings.

Head coach Mason said improving a squad's ability to kill games off in the less ferocious environment of training is about a "culture".

"It's just a culture - it's a cultural thing," Mason added. "It has been there. It's not a case of me saying that we're not killers, we don't have killers.

"It certainly isn't that. It was just there was a moment in the game where we had the opposition on the ropes and we needed to knock them out and we didn't.

Isaac Price could only send his volley at the Leicester goalkeeper as Albion spurned a glut of openings. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I'm pretty sure when we're in that position again, from experience, it should be a different outcome.

"If Leicester didn't score in the last two minutes, maybe the learnings are a bit different and we've had to learn the hard way. We've had to suffer something. It's all part of the journey we're on.

"We're growing as each day and each game goes by. I can feel that. The players can feel that as well."

Wednesday's hosts Norwich, who appointed Liam Manning from Bristol City in the summer, are 14th with two wins from seven and are also winless in three.