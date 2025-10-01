Norwich 0 West Brom 1: Returning Josh Maja bags winner but inspired Josh Griffiths the hero

Maja's 20th-minute finish from a flowing move on a first start in 10 months may have proved the difference but the man of the match was undoubtedly Baggies goalkeeper Griffiths for two late top-drawer saves.

Griffiths denied both Jovon Makama and Ante Crnac from close range and Chris Mepham also cleared off the line for Ryan Mason's workmanlike visitors, whose resilient display proved enough against a hosts who remain winless - and pointless - on their own patch this term with five defeats.

Maja was the outfield hero after such a long and frustrating spell out following surgery on a stress issue in his leg but one man was paraded in front of the bouncing away end at full-time - Griffiths, on a coming-of-age evening for the 24-year-old academy graduate in his debut season as No.1.

Mikey Johnston on the ball for Albion at Carrow Road

Toxic jeers greeted the hosts and boss Liam Manning at full-time as Albion climbed to fourth with the win - but the visitors will know they had Griffiths to thank for escaping Norfolk with the spoils. The keeper had already made a couple of decent earlier stops but his heroics towards the end will live long in the memory.

Mason's men never really got going as an attacking entity in the second period and encouraged the hosts, who were clearly low on morale, to have a go.

The Baggies and their boss will breathe a sigh of relief for a first win in four, with little time to process the action before travel and football resumes at Millwall in the capital on Saturday less than 72 hours later.

There were bright sparks for Albion as Maja's return saw signs of a lively partnership alongside Sammy Iling-Junior, who made the goal, Isaac Price and Mikey Johnston.

Josh Griffiths was Albion's hero. Picture date: Wednesday October 1, 2025.

Mason rolled the dice in attack as he managed a first midweek fixture of the league season with Maja leading the line over Aune Heggebo, who was handed a breather with a trip to Millwall on the horizon less than 72 hours after full-time in Norfolk.

The Baggies hoped for a fast start at Carrow Road, where the hosts had been hopeless so far this season, but there was little to write home about in a dull first 15 minutes. Albion's Nat Phillips had to be alive to deny Josh Sargent when through on goal as the hosts edged the proceedings.

The lead was Albion immediately down the other end.

Maja was involved in its creation and was the man to finish it off, outlining how he has been sorely missed since the new year.

He fed loan winger Iling-Junior - still in the side after his wonderful goal in a bright full debut - and Iling-Junior beat left-back Kellen Fisher to the byline.

His low cross was close to keeper Vladan Kovacevic but the Bosnian No.1's handling was off and he spilled the ball. Albion's Price reacted quickest, beating Jose Cordoba to the ball and it pinged to the left of the box, where Maja arrived right on time to slot in left-footed from eight yards before celebrating with the pocket of 1,000 travelling fans.

Norwich rallied well and Josh Griffiths made a parried save to deny Emi Marcondes from a tight angle down the other end.

The Baggies showed bright signs in the final third with Maja, Price, Iling-Junior and Mikey Johnston a threat with their movement.

But Liam Manning was left head-in-hands as his big defender Harry Darling somehow lifted over unchecked at the back post from Marcondes' free-kick after George Campbell was booked up against the tricky Oscar Schwartau.

There was little between the sides for the remainder of the first period, with Johnston and Iling-Junior just unable to escape on the backline on a couple of occasions.

Albion keeper Griffiths had been solid and displayed some more top goalkeeping with a fine one-handed parry to keep out Marcondes' free-kick shortly after the restart.

Josh Maja in possession for Albion (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Both bosses changed things on the hour as Mason turned to Jed Wallace and Heggebo with perhaps an eye on Saturday. The second period belonged to the hosts, though, who pushed for an equaliser as the visitors struggled to get out.

Threatening defender Darling headed inches wide of the far post from a Matej Jurasek free-kick after the hour. Griffiths was loose in possession but the low on confidence hosts could not punish as Albion played a dangerous game.

Albion were workmanlike and happy to defend their slender advantage. Krystian Bielik made it a back three plus wing-backs when on for his Baggies debut with 15 minutes left. He was eventually joined by Alfie Gilchrist for an Albion bow.

Mason's men were indebted to Griffiths for a stunning point as Norwich pushed inside the final 10 minutes.

Josh Maja celebrates his match winning goal (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The academy graduate made a brilliant point-blank stop to keep out substitute Jovon Makama's header before, moments later, Chris Mepham was in the right place at the right time to clear off the line from Jose Cordoba.

Griffiths saved his best until last and right at the death. He spread himself to make another close-range stop to deny Ante Crnac in the 89th minute as the away end chanted his name and the keeper took the congratulations of colleagues.

Heggebo might have made it safer in stoppage time from Wallace's cross but Albion had to make do with one and Griffiths was rightly serenaded by colleagues and supporters at full-time.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor (Bielik, 76); Molumby, Mowatt (c) (Collyer, 76); Iling-Junior (Gilchrist, 85), Price, Johnston (Wallace, 60); Maja (Heggebo, 60).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Styles, Diakite, Bostock.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher (Mahovo, 76); Mattsson, McLean (c) (Topic, 61); Crnac, Marcondes (Jurasek, 61), Schwartau (Makama, 76); Sargent.

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Medic, Schlupp, Wright, Gibbs.

Attendance: 24,640 (711 Albion fans)

Referee: Sam Allison