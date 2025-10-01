Next loan steps for West Brom youth duo mapped out after impressive stints

Defender Michael Parker, 20, and goalkeeper Ben Cisse, 20, started the season out on loan in non-league in a bid to gain the valuable experience in adult football in the next steps of their development.

Both are currently back at The Hawthorns with the decisions over their next moves to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Athletic left-sided defender Parker spent a month on loan at National League North outfit Hereford in the second tier of the non-league pyramid.

The Bulls had endured a tough start to the league campaign but, under former Birmingham City man Paul Caddis, went unbeaten in Parker's four appearances in defence with two wins and two draws.