'No excuses' for West Brom despite 'annoying' 600-mile double-header - and more to come

The Baggies travelled to Norfolk on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday night's Championship clash and will not home until well into Thursday morning. Mason's side then play at Millwall on Saturday, less than 72 hours later.

Mason, who was part of Tottenham's coaching staff for last season's 60-game Europa League winning campaign, insists that a "state of mind" trumps any feelings of tiredness or not being prepared.

"It certainly isn't ideal," head coach Mason said of his side's scheduling. "It's a shame it's fell like that because we've got Watford and Ipswich in a little while as well, which is the same sort of travel, which is strange from a fixture point of view.

"But it's not a case of us making excuses before we've done it. We're going to be ready. There's no doubt in that, it's just part of the game."