Ryan Mason makes Sammy Iling-Junior fitness challenge after winger's stunning West Brom full debut goal

Villa loanee Iling-Junior marked his full Baggies debut in some style with a stunning individual goal just 10 minutes into Friday's 1-1 draw against Leicester at The Hawthorns.

His wonderful opener looked like handing Mason's men three points against the Foxes, relegated from the Premier League last season, but for a gut-wrenching stoppage-time own goal by Nat Phillips.

For Iling-Junior, 21, a start on Albion's right wing delivered as he gave a bright display with elements of rawness, but Mason was satisfied with the attacker's work ethic.