West Brom v Leicester preview: Boss calls on his side to make the early running in games

Albion entertain Leicester City at The Hawthorns tonight bidding to respond from successive defeats to get back on track.

Mason's men dominated their previous home game, the 1-0 defeat to Derby, before succumbing to a late smash-and-grab. The Baggies even had more shots than hosts Middlesbrough in the north east last Friday night but were beaten 2-1.

The head coach has made the point that Albion can be better in their final pass or decisive touch to increase the quality of chances.

But he also stressed that both fixtures would likely have played out very differently had Albion taken their key moments earlier in the game to move to the contest away from the opponents.

"We've had some really big moments in games and goals can dictate how games go," Mason said. "Against Derby we created some really good openings. We didn't take those opportunities.