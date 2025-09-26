Ryan Mason pinpoints when he is likely to address more options in West Brom forward line

Baggies boss Mason, who is gearing his side up for Friday night's visit of Leicester, only has two available senior strikers in Heggebo and Maja to call upon.

Summer recruit Heggebo, the £4.7million signing from Brann in Norway, has so far led the line for Albion and opened his league account in last Friday's 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

Maja, last season's 12-goal top scorer, last started for the club on January 4 before undergoing surgery on a stress injury in his leg and spent a lot of the summer working on his return. Other options Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant are both sidelined with muscle problems and Mason suggested he will not experiment with his two options much for now.