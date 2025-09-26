'I don't want to say something I don't mean' - Ryan Mason will rest on West Brom debrief after sickening finale

The Baggies head coach was left bitterly disappointed after his side shipped a 93rd-minute own goal through Nat Phillips to gift Leicester a scarcely-deserved point in a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Sammy Iling-Junior's wonderful individual effort 10 minutes his first Albion start looked the difference between the two sides after the hosts spurned several second-half chances, including a Josh Maja sitter just prior to the Foxes' leveller.

Mason side were poised to climb into second but stung late on for the second home game running and the head coach admitted his frustration was due to how high he rated his troops' performance.

The head coach said he will speak to his players to evaluate the performance when they regroup for training on Saturday morning.

"I've not spoke to the players," Mason told the Express & Star. "I think it's important that we feel the pain of something like this because it's so emotional and my feeling of the game that we played was extremely good.