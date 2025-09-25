Ryan Mason's 'massive belief' in West Brom squad

The Baggies aim to respond from reverses against Derby and Middlesbrough with another Friday night contest with Leicester City at The Hawthorns.

Those defeats slowed what had been an eye-catching start of three wins and a draw from four under new head coach Mason.

Albion's boss, in his first permanent senior management role after moving from Tottenham, stressed that defeats are not going to dampen the belief he has in his squad.

"I have massive belief in this squad and this group of players," Mason said. "Losing the game of football is not going to change my opinion on that.

"At the same time we need to work. It's relatively new in terms of what we're asking of them. We're six games in and we know there's a lot of work to do.

"We also know the demands of this league. Every game is so intense, so difficult and we have to be ready. We've got another game (against Leicester), another big game and we will prepare for it so hopefully we can improve and be in a better place."

Mason opted for a tweaked line-up in the north east last Friday night as defensive-minded midfielder Ousmane Diakite replaced attacker Mikey Johnston. Albion shipped a soft early goal but recovered and pushed for an equaliser until unbeaten leaders Boro bagged their second in the 2-1 win, with a late Albion consolation.

"We responded," Mason said. "It's not easy to do that. They (Middlesbrough) are a good side in a really good moment.

"I thought the lads put a lot of effort, a lot of energy and we showed some real quality at times. Maybe just that final bit was missing."

Friday's visitors Leicester are a point and three places better off than seventh-placed Albion following their relegation from the Premier League last season.