'Integration' - West Brom boost as duo make step up in their injury return

The attacking pair are yet to play a minute of competitive action this season due to muscle injuries picked up on the eve of the campaign.

Both attacking midfielder Bany (hamstring) and Dike (thigh) were originally given an estimated return period of after the September international break by Albion.

But they are yet to return to full team training, although Mason confirmed on Thursday that steps have been taken to include them in parts of sessions with colleagues.

Mason is preparing his troops for Friday night's home clash against Leicester City in a bid to respond to back-to-back defeats. Next week sees Albion at Norwich on Wednesday night before a Saturday trip to Millwall leads into the October international break.

The head coach did not give a timescale in terms of a return to match action, but taking into account the duo's fitness background, a return to contention may not come until action resumes after the October break.

Daryl Dike in pre-season action for Albion prior to his muscle injury. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason said: "It's the same as last week in terms of availability. Dike and Tammer are getting closer, which is positive.

"They're getting integrated back into training now. So it's just how long it takes them to get up to match speed because they've both been out for a long time. Not just this injury.

"I think in the last six months, six to 12 months, both have had some challenges. So we want to make sure we get it right to keep them available for as long as possible."

Mason replied "of course" when asked if the upcoming fortnight break could be significant for the duo's return.

Albion's other injury absentee is another attacker, Karlan Grant. Grant has not featured since the home draw against Portsmouth with a muscle problem. He is further back in his recovery.