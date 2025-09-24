Two-time promotion winner Chris Mepham sees parallels as he eyes hat-trick with West Brom

Wales international centre-back Mepham knows a thing or two about the ingredients required for promotion having achieved as much on two occasions, with Bournemouth in 2022 and Sunderland last season.

And the 27-year-old, who left the Cherries for the Baggies in a permanent £1million move late in the summer, admitted he was attracted by the potential and ambition of reaching the Premier League for a third time after calling time on six years on the south coast.

Mepham made 38 league appearances on loan at Sunderland last season as vital cog in Regis Le Bris' side who won the play-offs. The Welshman played most of the final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

Sunderland had a young, unfancied squad, with a relatively new head coach and the defender sees parallels.

"It does feel similar and I think that's what attracted me to coming here," Mepham. who signed a three-year deal, told the Express & Star.

"The ambition to get promoted. Of course, Sunderland would have been the same, but I think at the back end of the season before they probably didn't finish that strong.

"There area lot of similarities. I've always said, even playing West Brom last year, I remember The Hawthorns game, I think we won 1-0, but it felt a bit like Derby's (recent) smash-and-grab, to be honest.