'Making the best of it' Ryan Mason makes point about West Brom striker availability

The Baggies' bright start to the season and life under Mason was checked slightly by successive defeats against Derby and Middlesbrough and fourth-placed Leicester come to The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Albion are light in forward areas and the goals are yet to flow with seven scored in six games - though Preston, in fifth, also have seven and the Foxes have netted just eight. Birmingham City, just behind Albion on goal difference, have scored just five.

Much of the onus has been placed on the shoulders of £4.7million summer buy Aune Heggebo, who opened his Championship account for Albion with the consolation in the 2-1 reverse at Boro on Friday. Josh Maja's involvement has been minimal while returning from a long-term absence and Daryl Dike is injured.

"Listen, Josh is getting there," Mason said. "He's had a long time out. I know his record last season in terms of scoring goals, and I also know that from January onwards he didn't play a minute for us.