West Brom boss makes 'certainly' pledge when it comes to new recruit Alfie Gilchrist

The 21-year-old right-back, a summer capture from Chelsea for £1.2million, is yet to feature for the Baggies.

Head coach Mason suggested that Blues academy graduate Gilchrist is playing catch up from a physical perspective having arrived at The Hawthorns just a few days before the transfer deadline.

Gilchrist has so far played second fiddle to another summer signing, central defender George Campbell, who has so far operated in a more unnatural right-back role.

Asked if Gilchrist was close to a debut and more involvement, Mason replied: "Yes, he is.