West Brom boss makes 'certainly' pledge when it comes to new recruit Alfie Gilchrist
Ryan Mason has underlined Alfie Gilchrist's importance to Albion this season as the new recruit pushes for a first involvement.
Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
The 21-year-old right-back, a summer capture from Chelsea for £1.2million, is yet to feature for the Baggies.
Head coach Mason suggested that Blues academy graduate Gilchrist is playing catch up from a physical perspective having arrived at The Hawthorns just a few days before the transfer deadline.
Gilchrist has so far played second fiddle to another summer signing, central defender George Campbell, who has so far operated in a more unnatural right-back role.
Asked if Gilchrist was close to a debut and more involvement, Mason replied: "Yes, he is.