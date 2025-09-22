Who is West Brom starlet Rio Parmar who scored four in derby date hammering?

Attacking midfielder Rio Parmar, who turned 18 earlier this month, is one of the latest talents to grace the older age groups of Albion's academy and he put his stamp on this thumping Premier League South triumph.

It was an eye-catching start for boss Chay Thompson in his first official game at the helm of the under-18s, having been confirmed as new under-21s chief Leigh Downing's successor last week. Thompson had already been working to oversee a strong start to the campaign with the Baggies sixth.

Parmar played a starring role here in his 45 minutes on the way back from injury in the attacker's first competitive minutes of the new season.

But 45 minutes was all he needed to dismantle Blues' defence with four goals - Albion's first four - in the second city to hand Thompson's visitors a commanding 5-2 interval lead.

Parmar showed an array of classy finishing at the Knighthood Academy centre. He lashed in a fierce left-footed finish after dispossessing a defender to level before turning in following a neat set-piece move. Parmar sealed an early hat-trick by again muscling the hosts off the ball before this time converting a delicate chip. He capped a stunning four-goal salvo with a hammered finish after Abdul Abudu's pass.