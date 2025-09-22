West Brom debrief: Defensive shape, Diakite, boost from bench and a right-back concern

Correspondent Lewis Cox looks at some of the talking points from Teesside in the latest Albion debrief.

Hapless opener

It really was an unacceptable goal to fall behind in during any game - let alone one against the unbeaten leaders in a clash where the first goal is so key.

A set-piece - a throw-in, at that - and losing two contacts on the ball for the opposition to finish from inside six yards must drive any coach crazy.

A concerning fragility considering the strong backbone for Albion under Mason so far has been a defensive solidity. On this occasion, though, Nat Phillips and Jayson Molumby were beaten going for the same ball and striker David Strelec was left unchecked.

This is meant to be a physically strong and imposing side who do not gift such goals. Ousmane Diakite came into the side and added some aerial prowess, it was a shocker to give away and took the game away from Mason's visitors.





Diakite in side

The Malian midfielder plays a relatively limited role for Albion - and that is not meant as a criticism, but more in terms of what his attributes dictate.