West Brom boss explains 'control' desire with selection in Middlesbrough

Defensive midfielder Diakite was handed a rare start at the Riverside Stadium as Mason opted for a changed approach against the unbeaten leaders on Friday night in the north east.

But his inclusion did not have the desired effect for the visitors and their boss Mason, whose side's 2-1 defeat was a second on the spin and the first away from The Hawthorns this season.

Albion's plan was undone as the hosts bagged a soft opener just after the halfway point of the first period. Diakite's inclusion was for winger Mikey Johnston, who came on in the second period as the Baggies' biggest threat.