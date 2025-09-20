Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Lowly marks as some Baggies struggle
Albion left Middlesbrough empty-handed as Ryan Mason's side fell to successive defeats with the 2-1 Riverside Stadium reverse.
Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox dished out the player ratings as the visitors came unstuck at the unbeaten league leaders.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Had little chance with either goal, a close-range finish and one into the corner with aplomb. Made one decent stuff and a couple from range.
Helpless 6
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Looked a little lost for the most part at right-back, which is clearly not his natural role. Limited on the ball, though always willing.
Lost 5
NAT PHILLIPS
A busy night for the defender. Early chance saved by Brynn but beaten by Ayling for header for opener. Also beaten once or twice otherwise.
Beaten 5
CHRIS MEPHAM
A couple of very decent challenge thwarted Boro in dangerous moments but he was unable to prevent the two goals.
Caught 6