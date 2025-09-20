Shropshire Star
Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Lowly marks as some Baggies struggle

Albion left Middlesbrough empty-handed as Ryan Mason's side fell to successive defeats with the 2-1 Riverside Stadium reverse.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: Lowly marks as some Baggies struggle
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and George Edmundson of Middlesbrough battle for possession during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox dished out the player ratings as the visitors came unstuck at the unbeaten league leaders.

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Had little chance with either goal, a close-range finish and one into the corner with aplomb. Made one decent stuff and a couple from range.

Helpless 6

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Looked a little lost for the most part at right-back, which is clearly not his natural role. Limited on the ball, though always willing.

Lost 5

NAT PHILLIPS

A busy night for the defender. Early chance saved by Brynn but beaten by Ayling for header for opener. Also beaten once or twice otherwise.

Beaten 5

CHRIS MEPHAM

A couple of very decent challenge thwarted Boro in dangerous moments but he was unable to prevent the two goals.

Caught 6

