'Invested in the club' assessment from West Brom boss on club hierarchy changes

Albion this week confirmed a restructure at leadership level following the exit of long-serving managing director Mark Miles, in which sporting director Nestor took on the new overarching presidential title - the first of the club's type.

Bilkul Football board member Nestor will also continue his role at the head of all sporting matters. He was essential alongside owner and chairman Shilen Patel in the appointment of Mason during the summer and plays a hands-on leadership role on a day-to-day basis.

"It's positive from my side," Mason told the Express & Star. "He was part of the process that brought me into the club.