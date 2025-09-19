Ryan Mason calls for West Brom to 'be better' as he pinpoints key moments in Middlesbrough defeat

The Baggies were seen off 2-1 in Teesside to fall to successive defeats as unbeaten leaders Boro profited from sloppy defending to open the scoring and added a second on the hour.

Aune Heggebo pulled one back as Mason's men attempted a last-gasp fight-back but it was not enough as Albion's encouraging start to the season was further checked.

Albion's head coach felt the first goal was always likely to be decisive at the Riverside and the manner of it - a long throw-in from George Edmundson was flicked on by Luke Ayling for striker David Strelec to convert - was desperately poor from a Baggies perspective.

Mason had attempted to shore up his side to tackle the leaders as defensive-minded midfielder Ousmane Diakite, himself a presence aerially, was included from the off for Mikey Johnston. Winger Johnston was very bright when introduced for the visitors on the hour, just after Boro's second.

"Disappointment because we've lost the game. That's the overall emotion," Mason said.