Middlesbrough 2 West Brom 1: Late Heggebo goal not enough as Baggies lose at leaders

Ryan Mason's visitors conceded in either half in Teesside as last weekend's home disappointment against Derby was followed by another defeat.

Albion, in a more defensive shape with Ousmane Diakite drafted in, could not take advantage of their moments on top and were undone by a desperately poor opening goal and a neat second from the table-toppers.

The Baggies pulled one back as striker Aune Heggebo headed in his first league goal on 90 minutes but could not find a way level in stoppage time.

It further checks what had been an encouraging start to the Championship season under new boss Mason.

An uncharacteristically sloppy piece of defending form a long throw to let David Strelec score somewhat undid the head coach's game plan to stifle and threaten on the break. The Baggies were the better side at the start of the second half but spurned chances and - with Mason set to shuffle his pack on the hour - Boro substitute Kaly Sene converted after a flowing move as the hosts went four points clear for the moment.

Albion had some presentable openings, not least Nat Phillips' effort inside a minute, Isaac Price's header immediately after half-time and Diakite's low strike, but the finishing touch evaded them. Mikey Johnston injected a real spark from the bench and created the consolation.

Isaac Price had a header saved just after half-time. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason's sole change was the call to further shore up his midfield with the inclusion of the physical Diakite in place of winger Johnston.

The Baggies forced a throw-in directly from kick-off and, having taken it short, the hosts were unable to clear. The ball dropped in space to Phillips inside the box and the defence saw his low left-footed strike kept out by Sol Brynn's outstretched legs after just 40 seconds.

Rob Edwards' hosts hit back as talented Manchester City loan midfielder Sverre Nypan dragged a shot wide after a neat run.

The contest settled into an expected pattern of Boro seeing more of the ball. Mason's men were drilled, as Diakite dropped from midfield into defence when Boro advanced.

The visitors looked relatively assured in their plan. Middlesbrough's threat came through a poor pass out from George Campbell putting Jayson Molumby in trouble. Tommy Conway nutmegged Phillips but his effort from a tight angle was well saved by Josh Griffiths.

Albion found it tough to find a way through, though. Jed Wallace and Isaac Price were tasked to run off Heggebo. The former was once denied by an errant offside flag.

Boro found a breakthrough on 26 minutes and it was all too easy.

A long throw-in was the route, though Mason was unhappy both before and after its taking. George Edmundson's launch was headed on by Luke Ayling, who beat Molumby and Phillips to it, and striker Strelec converted having got past Heggebo to finish unmarked.

Mason's men tried to be patient in their response but were unable to keep the ball for long enough and failed to be precise. Price blazed over twice towards the end of a half not helped in its momentum by Edmundson's injury.

Like the first period, the visitors started the second with a glaring chance. Wallace's cross from the right was a peach and Price sent a header wide of the far post.

Boro, who had goalscorer Strelec depart at half-time, struggled to get going and wobbled early in the second period. Molumby couldn't get a shot away from another good Wallace cross before the captain drove wide from 25 yards after a home error.

Mowatt then struck over with his weaker right foot after more loose play in Boro's own third.

It had been all-Albion as Mason prepared his first two changes Johnston and Toby Collyer but awful timing struck as the hosts doubled their lead on the hour.

Alex Mowatt and his Albion colleagues were frustrated in Teesside. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A neat move infield involving Conway and Hayden Hackney fed half-time sub Sene, who kept his cool to find the corner.

The classy team goal was against the run of play but blunted Baggies beliefs of snatching a share of the spoils.

Sub Johnston was the visitors' brightest threat after his introduction. He was a menace with a couple of lively runs. One cross found Molumby whose flick was blocked before striker Josh Maja came on with 15 minutes left.

Albion continued to ask questions with time left but the mountain felt a big one at stage while two goals down.

Johnston continued as a thorn in Boro's side and his whipped cross from the left was well headed in by Heggebo on 90 minutes, with Brynn slightly stranded.

Five minutes went up on the board, but the ball would not drop for another opening on a frustrating night.

Middlesbrough (3-4-3): Brynn; Ayling (c), Edmundson (Silvera, 41), Jones; Brittain, Hackney (Kante, 80), Morris, Targett; Nypan (Whittaker, 80), Conway (Browne, 63), Strelec (Sene, 45).

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Burgzorg, Bangura, Hansen.

Albion (4-3-3): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Diakite (Maja, 76), Mowatt (Collyer, 63), Molumby, Price, Wallace (c) (Johnston, 63); Heggebo.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Bielik, Taylor, Gilchrist, Iling-Junior, Bostock.

Referee: Andrew Kitchen