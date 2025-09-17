Tom Fellows offers thoughts on joining Southampton from West Brom

Baggies academy graduate Fellows last month ended a 12-year association with the club to make a £10million move to Championship rivals Southampton, who swooped to replace Tyler Dibling who joined Everton.

Right winger Fellows, 22, enjoyed a stunning 18 months in the first-team reckoning at The Hawthorns.

With just two years left on his Albion deal a sale to the Saints was struck late in the window with what was described as the best offer received for Fellows. The boyhood Baggie, whose final Albion game and first Saints game both came against Portsmouth, admitted his new club and head coach's ambition were big factors.

“Look at Southampton, they’re such a big club and have aspirations not just to be a Premier League club but to stay in the Premier League," Fellows told the Southern Daily Echo.

“They want to try and cement themselves in that division, so when they talk to you about it, you know it’s pretty clear and they have good ambitions.

“It made me want to join them, and yeah, I’m glad I did. I’m enjoying it so far, and now I can’t wait to sort of play some more games, really.”

The winger added of new St Mary's boss Will Still: "He wanted some good wingers with attacking threat, and he said he can see me fitting into that well.

Tom Fellows celebrates with Mikey Johnston during the former's final game for Albion last month. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“Obviously, I had a good chat with him, and he made it clear that I can use my attributes well here and fit in with the team and ultimately help the team.”

Fellows scored nine times in 96 senior appearances and finished joint-top of the Championship assist reckoning last term.

Albion moved to loan Villa wideman Sammy Iling-Junior following Fellows' exit. The latter played 82 minutes for his new side in a home derby against Portsmouth last weekend but was unable to help Still's side find a breakthrough.

The relegated Premier League side have endured a sluggish return to the second tier and are 15th with just one win from five so far.

The Baggies' first clash against Fellows' new side is at St Mary's on Tuesday, December 9.