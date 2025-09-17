Ryan Mason insists West Brom youngsters must 'earn' place in squad and makes 'premature' point

Saturday's home defeat to Derby was the second game running in which head coach Mason has opted to name back-up goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and youth shot-stopper Joe Wallis among his substitutes.

Albion are currently nursing four senior absentees through injury - Daryl Dike, Tammer Bany, Krystian Bielik and Karlan Grant, and there was a place for promising teen winger Ollie Bostock, 18, on the bench against the Rams.

But Mason, whose side were beaten in the league for the first time this season, opted against more outfield youth in reserve and named New Zealand youth international Wallis on the bench with Wildsmith. The boss feels youngsters can suffer from premature calls and need protecting.

"Obviously we had Ollie on the bench," Mason said. "But I think it's important to protect what we have in terms of the training group every day and players who understand what we want and how the team looks.