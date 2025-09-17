Ryan Mason content with West Brom midfield options and makes Callum Styles hint

The summer transfer window closed at the beginning of this month with Albion having brought nine new recruits to The Hawthorns as 11 first-team squad members departed.

One department of new head coach Mason's squad, the defence, was completely rebuilt but other areas saw less treatment.

The midfield was relatively untouched with just one new face in Toby Collyer, who checked in on a season-long loan from Manchester United. Mason's midfield so far this term has taken a familiar look of the long-serving Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby, with Ousmane Diakite in his second season at the club.

Toby Collyer has made four substitute appearances but is still waiting to make his mark. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason is content with his lot and mentioned left-back Styles, the Hungary international, within his possible options.

"We've got four really good, solid midfielders that we know we can work with and keep pushing on, obviously Stylesy has played there as well for his national team," Mason said.

"There is a bit of flexibility, the challenge is to keep everyone in a good place and hopefully everyone can contribute, because we know how many games there are in this league. Everyone has a massive role to play."

Styles, 25, checked in from League One Barnsley in the summer of 2024 and has spent almost the entirety of his Baggies career at left-back. He developed in the position last term and admitted to becoming more comfortable.

His background is in midfield with the Tykes, as well as loans at Sunderland and Millwall in the Championship. The left-footer also spent time out at left wing-back.

But with his national team Hungary, who he qualifies for through grandparents, 26-cap Styles made two appearances during the recent international break in a midfield role.

He played as one of two in a 4-2-3-1 formation as Hungary were beaten late on 3-2 by Portugal, whose side included Premier League stars Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as well as PSG midfield superstars Joao Neves and Vitinha.

The second fixture saw Styles a sole deeper midfielder in a 2-2 draw against the Republic of Ireland, for whom Mikey Johnston featured from the bench.

There is increased competition for Styles' left-back role at Albion with the deadline day loan signing of experienced campaigner Charlie Taylor, who turns 32 on Thursday, from Southampton.

Ryan Mason has said he is happy with his midfield options at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A push from Styles to make an impression in midfield will come at either Mowatt or Molumby's expense and the duo have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, with new loanee Collyer awaiting his chance.

Collyer, 21, played 13 times for United's first-team last term but has so far made four substitute cameos for the Baggies.

Reflecting on the depth of his squad, Mason added: "We're not blessed with an incredible amount of numbers in terms of loads of players and options but the options we do have we feel happy with. They have all got different strengths and different attributes."

Albion are back in action looking to respond to Saturday's home defeat to Derby with a long trip to unbeaten Middlesbrough on Friday night. Rob Edwards' troops are top of the Championship with four wins from five and one of jus three remaining sides still unbeaten this term.