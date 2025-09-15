West Brom boss ready to focus on positives and makes "impossible" point about squad mood in defeat

Albion celebrations for the 125th anniversary of their Hawthorns home were tarnished as bogey side Derby County escaped with a 1-0 smash-and-grab win via ex-Baggie Andi Weimann's late strike.

Mason's hosts were on top for large parts and dominated statistics including shots at goal - 18 in all but just four on target - possession and expected goals. But the Baggies were sucker-punched late on as the Rams inflicted a first Championship reverse on the new head coach to beat Albion for a sixth time on the spin.

"The emotion of losing the game of football is not going to overshadow my understanding of how the game went," said Mason, who was largely satisfied with what he saw.

"We played a good game, deserved to win, didn't win.