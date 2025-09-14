Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as midfielder earns best marks in defeat
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the ratings as Ryan Mason's side are beaten in the Championship for the first time this season.
JOSH GRIFFITHS
Had very little to do as noted by Derby's one shot for winner. Distribution was OK. Got a hand to Weimann strike.
Beaten: 6
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Right-back again after his decent start there but felt more limited against the Rams. Lacked any real influence in the final third.
Lacked: 5
NAT PHILLIPS
Mostly solid against his former side and a threat in opposition box but did not look quite as assured as colleague Mepham in this one. Almost bagged winner.
Threat: 6
CHRIS MEPHAM
Looked to back up his fine debut at Stoke and did well again. Uses the ball from deep ever so well with crisp passing forward.
Crisp: 6
CALLUM STYLES