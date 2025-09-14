Shropshire Star
Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as midfielder earns best marks in defeat

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the ratings as Ryan Mason's side are beaten in the Championship for the first time this season.

By Lewis Cox
Published

JOSH GRIFFITHS

Had very little to do as noted by Derby's one shot for winner. Distribution was OK. Got a hand to Weimann strike.

Beaten: 6

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Right-back again after his decent start there but felt more limited against the Rams. Lacked any real influence in the final third.

Lacked: 5

NAT PHILLIPS

Mostly solid against his former side and a threat in opposition box but did not look quite as assured as colleague Mepham in this one. Almost bagged winner.

Threat: 6

CHRIS MEPHAM

Looked to back up his fine debut at Stoke and did well again. Uses the ball from deep ever so well with crisp passing forward.

Crisp: 6

CALLUM STYLES

