West Brom 0 Derby County 1: Former Baggie strikes late to spoil Hawthorns celebrations

The late 1-0 defeat ended a four-match unbeaten start to the Championship under new head coach Ryan Mason and extended Derby's record over the Baggies to six wins in a row.

A modern-day bogey opposition certainly played the role of spoil sports on a day of celebration in the Black Country, with the big build up laid on for the celebrations at the club's iconic home.

And for much of a generally dour contest it was Mason's hosts asking questions but a sting in the tail arrived from the bench in the form of Austrian former Baggie and Villa man Weimann as the 34-year-old beat Josh Griffiths at his near post with some nous and a cute reverse finish - his side's first effort on target.

Albion were on top for large parts but did not work goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom enough. When they looked like finding the breakthrough a Nat Phillips effort was cleared off the line by his own colleague, before Jayson Molumby smashed the crossbar in the 90th minute.

Mason's Baggies were the better team for large parts but it mattered little as Rams fans chanted "can we play you every week" and bounced in celebration at full-time for a first league win of their own this term.

Albion head to Middlesbrough on Friday night - who saved their unbeaten start with a last-gasp equaliser - bidding to respond.

Isaac Price and his Albion colleagues were frustrated as Derby earned a 1-0 win at The Hawthorns to spoil The Hawthorns 125th anniversary celebrations. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Isaac Price was the first man to see a chance come his way as the hosts tried to profit from the swell of feelgood ahead of kick-off with the anniversary marked.

George Campbell - in at right-back ahead - picked out captain Jed Wallace with a smart throw-in on the byline and Wallace's looped cross found an unmarked Price, whose volley was straight at goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom.

Derby, with new signings involved and a much-changed side from the one who won on penalties in the Black Country last month, stood firm to clear from some dangerous Baggies positions. John Eustace's visitors kept the hosts honest as new loanee Ben Brereton Diaz flashed a header wide.

Mason's men moved it well at times in a first half devoid off much goalmouth action. Callum Styles had a goalbound strike blocked by former Baggie Matt Clarke and Chris Mepham's flick from the dangerous Mikey Johnston's corner was wayward.

The extra care and devilment required was almost provided after the interval as Johnston's corner was helped goalwards by Nat Phillips, only for colleague Alex Mowatt to inadvertently clear from the Rams' goalline in the heaving rain.

Moments later Wallace flashed a snap left-footed strike inches wide of the right post.

Albion's bright play suffered in a stop-start period either side of the hour as Derby timewasting and the removal of a stricken bird from The Hawthorns turf put paid to momentum. Mason introduced Sammy Iling-Junior and Toby Collyer for inspiration inside the final 20 minutes.

Villa loanee Iling-Junior had a bright start and his left-footed cross from the right was helped over by Heggebo at the back post before Molumby's drive from 20 yards was helped behind by Zetterstrom.

But Derby had opened up more as the second half wore on - without looking threatening - and one of Eustace's changes paid off.

It was wily old frontman Weimann, who knows about scoring dramatic late goals at the Shrine from his spell in 2024, who fed off Campbell's missed header, checked inside to finish sweetly off the post. He kept celebrations low-key.

Molumby rattled the bar on the 90th minute but Albion were, once again, frustrated on a day of significance or celebration

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Mowatt (Collyer, 73), Molumby; Wallace (c) (Iling-Junior, 73), Price, Johnston (Maja, 83); Heggebo.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Wallis, Taylor, Gilchrist, Diakite, Bostock.

Derby (3-4-2-1): Zetterstrom; Forsyth, Clarke, Sanderson; Johnston, Travis (c), Adams, Elder; Brereton Diaz (Agyemang, 68), Clark (Weimann, 80); Morris.

Subs not used: Vickers, Batth, Salvesen, Ozoh, Jackson, Ward, Nyambe.

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo