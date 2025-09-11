Ryan Mason points to key influences in helping his settling in period with West Brom

Albion's boss, 34, was appointed for his first permanent senior head coach role at The Hawthorns and brought with him two members of staff, the experienced Nigel Gibbs and fitness coach Sam Pooley.

But The Hawthorns coaching team is packed with experience when it comes to Albion and coaching - with modern-day club legend James Morrison on the staff, as well as former Premier League goalkeeper Boaz Myhill and highly-regarded Spaniard Damia Abella.

Mason admitted the presence of existing staff is priceless amid other change.

“It is important to have players and staff who feel the club," said head coach Mason.