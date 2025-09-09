The Hawthorns at 125: The 'family' and 'homely' feel that brings everyone back

The Baggies' home turned 125 last Wednesday and will be honoured on Saturday as Ryan Mason's hosts welcome Derby County for a repeat of the fixture from September 3 1900 - the stadium's opening, which ended 1-1. Hometown player Charles 'Chippy' Simmonds to equalise for Albion's first Hawthorns goal.

It has been a poignant time. Albion supporters across all generations have come together to rekindle old stories of earliest memories, golden moments, time of struggle or tragedy.

Albion moved to the disused land - covered in hawthorns bushes and populated by thrush birds - on Halfords Lane in 1900 from their Stoney Lane home of 15 years. The move was not wholly popular as it took the club away from a more central town base and local businesses suffered. After four months of construction work the new stadium opened.

The Hawthorns has since welcomed families from far and wide from generation upon generation. It has since become one of the cherished theatres of English football.

The Hawthorns covered in snow. Pic: PA

It has hosted glorious Albion teams. Champions of the land in 1920 and runners-up just five years later. The Throstles went close again in 1954 but were pipped by great rivals Wolves.

Albion were dominant in the FA Cup while at Stoney Lane, twice winners and three runners-up. But The Hawthorns has welcomed back and celebrated triumphant FA Cup sides in 1931, 1954 and 1968. There was also League Cup success on the hallowed turf with a second leg comeback in 1966.