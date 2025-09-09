The Hawthorns at 125 by Tony 'Bomber' Brown: I just felt comfortable at the time

Brown: When I first joined there was no stand on the Birmingham Road end. It was just like a hill there. You walked up and down this hill and the fans just watched on this hillside.

It was totally different. The stands were basic and I think all grounds were very much the same in those days.

Money wasn't about, was it? Clubs were just run by local businessmen in those days. The Albion were exactly the same.

There was just something about the place when I joined, as you know. And that was one of the reasons that I signed. But pitches were completely different as well, as everybody's commenting on now.

You just played on whatever was available. After the team talk, all you did was adjust your studs to what the conditions were.