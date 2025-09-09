The Hawthorns at 125 by lifelong West Bromwich Albion supporters

Eric Moore, 89 from Great Barr, Harry Taylor, 84 from Netherton and Terry Wedgbury, 90 from Rugeley, have an association with the club's stadium spanning eight decades. Essex-based photographer Laurie Rampling, 79, has has travelled up to snap his beloved Baggies since the 1970s.

Moore: My brother was older and went with dad so it was already a family tradition.

We got on the bus, went up to Carter's Green and changed to the 70-whatever it was that terminated at The Hawthorns in those days.

It looked big to me as a little one. I was always pushed to the front and there was a concrete wall where the players come out now. That's where we stood, by the dugouts.

The trainer was also the manager in those days, Fred Everiss. He was there and I was just next to him. So we used to have a little chat and he always had his bucket and sponge if anybody got injured.

I remember one against Newcastle United, I don't know what year it was. I was not very old anyway, there were 61,000 in the ground. If you put your hands in your pockets, you couldn't get them out. My dad picked me up and put me at the front.

Eric Moore, left, hands out at award. Moore was director and then chairman of Metalrax, who sponsored Albion ballboys in the 1970s and was also the sponsor of the iconic scoreboard in the Woodman Corner.

An iconic scoreboard image from The Hawthorns in 1979. Pic: Laurie Rampling

Taylor: A few things stand out. First, that match against the Wolves and Ronnie Allen made his debut. But the greatest game, I think, was the fifth round of the cup, when there was also 61,000.