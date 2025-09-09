The Hawthorns at 125 by Chris Brunt: I almost wasn't allowed in!

Brunt: My first time was with Sheffield Wednesday, yeah, we won 1-0. Dion Burton scored. We actually won both games that season, against West Brom and fortunately I played well in both games. Thankfully enough, I'd done enough in the two games to get here.

I just remember coming here and just enjoying the stadium, I enjoyed the closeness of it, the stands, the pitch.

The first day I came down here was to watch the League Cup game the night before I signed, and they didn't let me in because I had jeans on. So the first experience of being at The Hawthorns (with Albion) I was actually told 'you can't come in because you've got jeans on.'

But then obviously the chairman sent the message down saying 'we're trying to sign this lad, so you have to let him in!' I could have thrown my head up, but luckily enough I didn't!