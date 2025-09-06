'Much more' - West Brom boss reveals assessment of Isaac Price's bright start

Attacking midfielder Price, 21, has three goals in the first four league games this term and has played a central role to his side's impressive unbeaten Championship opening.

Despite the Northern Ireland international showing he is Albion's best source of attack so far this term, head coach Mason values his role as a selfless worker in the team. Skipper Jed Wallace recently labelled Price the fittest player he has played with.

Price managed just a single goal in the second half of last season having arrived in January but his form so far this term has been more prolific, similar to what he boasts on the national stage with Northern Ireland.

"I think the most important thing is Isaac put the team first," Mason said of Price.