West Brom boss reveals striker's soaring popularity among team-mates

Heggebo, 24, has been a big hit since his £4.7million move from Brann in his homeland during the summer.

He is yet to score in four Championship appearances but has an EFL Cup goal to his name. Heggebo has become popular with fans and team-mates for dogged performances leading the line for Mason's men, none more so than a tireless display in the 1-0 victory at Stoke last time out.

His early Albion performances earned a maiden senior call-up for Norway during the current break.

“I thought he was incredible on Saturday," Mason said of Heggebo's performance against Stoke.