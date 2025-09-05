International round-up with West Brom, Wolves and Aston Villa involvement

Mepham, the £1million late window signing from Premier League Bournemouth, won a 50th cap for his nation in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying success away at Kazakhstan.

It was an important win for Craig Bellamy's table-toppers in group J, who now lead the way from North Macedonia by two points having played five fixtures, one game more than their nearest rivals.

Wrexham striker Kieffer Moore - who like Mepham also won a 50th cap - proved the match-winner with a goal midway through the first half. Wales welcome Canada in a home friendly in Swansea on Tuesday night.

New Baggies star Mepham, 27, is London-born but made his senior Wales bow in 2018. He completed most of the clash in Astana but came off with five minutes remaining.

His Hawthorns team-mate Isaac Price was in action for Northern Ireland, with whom he has earned a burgeoning reputation.

Isaac Price has enjoyed a stunning start to the season for Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Twenty-one-year-old attacking midfielder Price already has nine goals for his nation but missed out on a 10th from 12 yards in World Cup qualifying action in Luxembourg.

Price's early penalty was saved by goalkeeper Anthony Moris, but Jamie Reid opened the scoring by tucking in the rebound and Michael O'Neill's side prevailed 3-1 winners against 10 men.

It was the first qualifier in Northern Ireland's group A and a crunch clash is up next for O'Neill's troops, at big-hitters Germany on Sunday after the latter surprisingly lost in Slovakia.

Albion striker Aune Heggebo did not win a first cap for Norway as he remained an unused substitute in the 1-0 friendly victory over Finland - Erling Haaland the match-winner. Heggebo was a late replacement call for injured Wolves frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen

New Wolves full-back David Moller Wolfe played most of Norway's friendly win. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

But involved in the Norwegian's success was new Wolves full-back David Moller Wolfe. The 23-year-old left-sided defender won his 13th cap having played 78 minutes.

Stale Solbakken's Norway play a home qualifier against Moldova on Tuesday night.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Santi Bueno were unused substitutes for Cameron and Uruguay respectively.

There was some eye-catching international joy for a couple of members of Unai Emery's Villa squad.

Matty Cash thumped in a stunner for Poland. Pic: PA

Villa's Youri Tielemans enjoyed a fine night in Belgium's success. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Full-back Matty Cash fired in a stunning late equaliser for Poland away to The Netherland in qualifying action in Rotterdam.

The Poles had trailed for most of the group G clash but Cash lashed in a rocket of a strike into the roof of the net from the right corner of the box 10 minutes from time. Netherlands and Poland are first and second respectively in that group, though the former have an advantage on goal difference and have played one game fewer. Donyell Malen was a late Dutch substitute.

Poland host Finland on Sunday.

Cash's club colleague Youri Tielemans was at the double as Belgium romped to an easy 6-0 victory away at minnows Liechtenstein.

The visitors were only 1-0 up at half-time but the Villa midfielder netted immediately after the restart and then scored the fifth from the penalty spot. Belgium welcome Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Emi Martinez brushed off his recent deadline day headlines with a clean sheet between the sticks for Argentina in a 3-0 win at home to Venezuela. Lionel Messi scored twice in what could be his final game as captain in his homeland.