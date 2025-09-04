Ryan Mason points to 'acceleration' of West Brom fine start and gives injury latest

Those members of Mason's squad not on duty for their national teams checked back into the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre - the recently-introduced sponsorship title for the Walsall training base - after a few days' leave.

Those away with their nations include Chris Mepham, with Wales, Hungary's Callum Styles, Northern Ireland star Isaac Price, Mikey Johnston with the Republic of Ireland and Norway's Aune Heggebo, who on Tuesday earned a debut senior call.

Albion have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season under new head coach Mason and the boss sees the next eight days without a fixture as an opportunity to make more progress.

“We need to work, we definitely need to work," said Mason, whose side headed into the first break of the campaign in second as one of only four sides still unbeaten.