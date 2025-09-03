Nat Phillips eyes specific addition to game at West Brom after 'instinctive' quip

Towering centre-half Phillips has been one of the standout performers of the first four Championship fixtures of the season with the Baggies up in second after a bright start under new boss Ryan Mason.

The summer signing from Liverpool cost Albion an initial £1million as Mason's first signing as Baggies head coach and he has already given several warrior-style displays at the heart of his new side's defence.

But last time out in the battling 1-0 win at Stoke Phillips also made the difference at the other end with his first goal for Albion, a sharp finish after an error from goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, which the visitors saw out in style.

"I want to try to add goals to my game," said Phillips, 28. "I feel like I carry a threat in both boxes so I want to try to bring as many goals as possible this season.

"It was nice. I was quite surprised it went in because I didn't get a lot on it, but I'm delighted to get my first goal for West Brom. It was probably a good thing I didn't have too much time to think about it and just swung my leg at it, because I wouldn't call myself an instinctive striker!"

Nat Phillips and fellow new defensive recruit Chris Mepham put in a fine display in the what was the latter's Baggies debut in the 1-0 win at Stoke on Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Despite his aerial dominance the winner was just Phillips' fourth senior goal. He scored once for former club Liverpool, in 2021, and once each on loan at Championship sides Cardiff and Derby in the last two seasons.

He only opened with Rams account late last term with a crucial goal in Derby's Championship survival.

Mason's Baggies have so far this term won credit for their battling and steely nature, with Phillips a central figure.

"Yes I think so," Phillips said when asked about Albion's 'no fear' nature. "In the moments where things have got tough so far this season I feel we've stood up to the challenge. We've stood tall, so long may that continue.

"It (Stoke) was a big challenge, they'd had a positive start and played with a lot of intensity and energy in the stadium.

"We knew it would be a tough battle, fortunately we got the goal early and then it was a real fight from then on and as a team we were outstanding."