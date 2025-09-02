West Brom fans invited to 'open house' at The Hawthorns to celebrate shrine's 125th anniversary

The stadium was officially opened on September 3 1900 and the club are toasting its special milestone year, with a unique opportunity on Wednesday.

There are further grand plans, still to be confirmed, for Saturday week's home clash against Derby on September 13 - against the very same opponents the Baggies first faced at The Hawthorns way back 125 years ago.

This Wednesday, however, the Birmingham Road stadium's doors will be opened free of charge for supporters and those interested in local history with a rare chance to enjoy and learn about some fascinating items and memorabilia sure to inspire memories.

A special self-guided tour has been curated at in the East Stand at The Hawthorns, where 125 iconic images from 125 years at the grand stadium are on offer for attendees to enjoy.

A photograph outside the dressing room at The Hawthorns depicting the club's proud FA Cup heritage. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The event runs from 8am to 8pm with free parking in the East Stand car park.

A select group of individuals, including official supporters club chairman John Homer, are on hand to offer their storied historical insight and give context to the iconic snaps and memorabilia.

Pictures include from the ground's opening, to the 1902 Division Two title, top tier champions in 1920, to FA Cup toasting in 1931 and post-war internationals, as well as rare dressing room snaps, right up to the modern day.

Self-guided museum-style tour has been curated at The Hawthorns' East Stand to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary on Wednesday, September 3.

Refreshments are available as well as a free photo keepsake, which will be distributed on email.

Albion fan of more than 60 years Homer, who offers guides around the stadium, said: "Many people have never been behind the scenes in some of the stands and this is a wonderful opportunity to come see the East Stand and also iconic photographs history of The Hawthorns.

"It is like when schoolkid, going to National Gallery in London, seeing beautiful paintings people invested a lot of time. They are really a thing of beauty from my point of view as an Albion fan.

"It will bring back a whole host of memories for people young and old. They all capture a moment in time. People will remember being there and remember players."